Walker Co. Sheriff's Office execute search warrants violations of GA's commercial gambling laws

The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office executed five search warrants simultaneously in the Walker County area Thursday for violations of Georgia’s commercial gambling laws.

While searching the locations, agents collected evidence related to crimes of commercial gambling, seized monetary assets gained from the illegal use of gaming machines and seized 16 unlicensed Coin Operated Amusement Machines.

The two convenience store locations, Citgo Discount Market and Rossville Food Mart are currently licensed to operate Coin Operated Amusement Machines.

During the course of the investigation, agents discovered customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits. In Georgia, credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and or store merchandise.

The tanning salon and the strip mall suite are not currently licensed to operate Coin Operated Amusement Machines and were actively doing so in violation of Georgia law and Georgia Lottery rules and regulations.

Search warrants were executed at the following business locations:

Citgo Discount Market, 1430 Wilson Road, Rossville, Georgia

Rossville Food Mart, 1436 Wilson Road, Rossville, Georgia

Maximum Tan, 3277 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, Georgia

Unnamed, 6060 Highway 193, Flintstone, Georgia

Unnamed, 6058 Highway 193, Flintstone, Georgia

Multiple felony arrests are pending as a result of a lengthy investigation by the GBI and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.