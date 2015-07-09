UPDATE: Former Dade Co. sheriff indicted

UPDATE: A Dade County grand jury handed down an 18 count indictment Thursday against former Sheriff Patrick Cannon.

The counts range from violating the oath of a public officer to theft during Cannon’s seven year tenure as sheriff.

The prosecution alleges records indicate Cannon used about $8,000 of county money for personal expenses between 2010 and 2012, using more than $4,000 to pay family cell phone bills and spending more than $3,000 at Men’s Warehouse and JC Penny.

Cannon lost the sheriff’s seat in the November 2012 election. Documents are said to show Cannon tried to take out $650 of county money one month after the election, but the transaction was stopped by county officials.

In April of 2011, Cannon was lauded for his work following the repeated tornadoes that ravaged the southeastern United States where Cannon’s own Sand Mountain home was destroyed.

A judge issued a gag order on the case, banning members of the department, county employees and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation from making comments to the media.

Cannon was arrested after the indictments were handed down, but he was later let go on his own recognizance.

The grand jury did not hand down indictments on five other counts involving fraud.

Channel 3 spoke with the district attorney’s office, they did not have a comment regarding this story.

Channel 3 also attempted to reach out to Cannon for a comment regarding the allegations against him, those attempts were unsuccessful.

