Erlanger ranked 7th largest public hospital in nation

Erlanger Health System is now the nation’s seventh largest public hospital system, according to Modern Healthcare’s 2015 Hospital Systems Survey.

Among all public hospital systems in the nation, Erlanger ranked seventh based on net patient revenue of $582.5 million for 2014. The Chattanooga-based health system placed tenth in the rankings last year with $537.5 million in net patient revenue for 2013.

“Very few public hospital systems in the United States can match the extent and quality of services that Erlanger offers,” said Kevin M. Spiegel, FACHE, President and CEO of Erlanger Health System. “As we continue to expand our services and facilities, I anticipate that our ranking will continue to climb in future surveys.”

Growth in employment during Erlanger’s fiscal year (July 1, 2014 through June 30, 2015) is shown by the following:

                                                                  July 1, 2014          June 30, 2015             
Total employees*                                          4,933                          5,344                          
Full-time employees                         3,541                          3,997                          
Part-time employees                        1,392                          1,347                           
Nurses, full-time & part-time            1,767                          1,924                          
Employed physicians                         142                              165                             

*Numbers include employment by ContinuCare, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Erlanger

In addition to Erlanger employees, the health system also employs hundreds of contract workers from such industries as nutrition, technology and construction services. 

The $50 million expansion of Erlanger East Hospital, for example, will employ between 800 to 1,000 construction workers over the next 18 months. 

“Erlanger will employ an additional 150 full and part-time team members when the current construction project expands Erlanger East’s inpatient capacity to 107 beds,” said Joseph M. Winick, FACHE, Erlanger Senior Vice President for Planning, Analytics, and Business Development. 

