UPDATE: Driver says brakes failed causing crash with church van

It happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and McMinn County Road 554.

18-year-old Zachary Crager, told THP the brakes on his truck failed, causing him to drive into the van's path.

All 14 people involved, including 11 children, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses say the pickup truck ended up wrapping around a yield sign. It was coming off of Highway 554. Neighbors in the area stepped into help when they heard the impact.

"I heard a bang and it sounded like somebody dropped something," said Eyewitness.

"The big boom, it actually rattled the windows," said Eyewitness.

Folks along Highway 30 in Athens ran out to help after the driver of the truck told officers he couldn't stop, causing him to collide with a church van full of children from Zion Hill Baptist Church.

The kids, ages 4 to 8, were headed to the Creative Discovery Museum in Chattanooga.

"He was coming off this road and what I understand is his brakes failed," said Eyewitness.

Amanda Collins says everyone on board the van was shaken up. As she got closer, she realized one of the Children had a mouth injury.

"That's when they realized a lot of his teeth were busted out," Eyewitness.

The driver of the van has been identified as 61-year-old Gary Culberson.

The front seat passenger that was airlifted to UT Medical is identified as 27-year-old Whitney Martin.

Everyone is expected to be okay.

