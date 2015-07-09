TN state job applicant website down for next 6 weeks

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - People hoping to be hired for state positions cannot apply for openings for the next six and a half weeks because the Tennessee website is undergoing upgrades.

The Tennessean ( http://tnne.ws/1KOZ76F ) reports that hiring for most rank-and-file positions has come to a halt until the website's expected Aug. 26 re-launch. The shutdown does not affect executive positions.

The online application portal has been closed since at least Monday. Tennessee only accepts applications for state positions online.

Department of Human Resources deputy commissioner Danielle Barnes says the upgrades will allow the state to handle internal paperwork online, boosting efficiency.

The closure period occurs when state prison security forces are facing manpower shortages. Connie Johnson of the Department of Correction says the department's website will soon be changed to allow for online applications.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.