Dangerously hot and humid afternoons

Good Thursday. We are certainly stuck in the doldrums at least through the weekend. A big ridge of high pressure sitting on top of us shows no signs of budging. That means lots of heat and humidity, but very little chance of any rain.

Today, look for a high of 95. With the humidity in the air (dew points of about 70) the "feels like" temperature will be about 100 degrees during the heat of the day. If you can avoid being outdoors for any length from 3pm to 6pm you would be doing yourself a favor. I don't expect any rain today. If a stray storm pops up I will be surprised. I will put the chance at only 10% today.

Friday we will start with a low of 72. Nothing in our pattern will have changed much, so look for another high of 95 with dangerous heat index values building through the afternoon. As a matter of fact, this will be the basic forecast through the weekend. I don't see any higher than a 20% chance of rain at best. We will simply see lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s, and the heat index between 97 and 100 degrees each afternoon.

Models are varied on details, but for next week, the overall pattern looks to be a little more unsettled, especially toward the middle and end of the week. I would expect a better chance of rain toward the middle of the week. It should cool down a little next week also. Highs will recede back to about 89 or 90 Tuesday through Friday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 75

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 87

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 95

6pm... Partly Cloudy, 93

9pm... Mostly Clear, 85