Two Hamilton County women are accused of Tenncare fraud.



Tywanna Cal is facing charges after state officials say she used Tenncare benefits to obtain pain killers and later sold a portion to an undercover informant.

LaShaunda Knight faces fraud and forgery charges. Officials say she submitted a forged prescription for painkillers and attempted to use Tenncare to pay for it.

Tenncare fraud is a class E felony. A conviction for the charge can carry a sentence of up to two years.