The case against a man at the center of a Dalton murder is moving forward.

Aaron Howell was arrested in April for murder, he was formally charged late last month. Police say 43-year-old Paul Guerrant was attacked in December last year while walking to his home on Dozier Street. Howell was arrested about four months later at an abandoned house behind the Walmart on East Walnut Avenue. Police say Guerrant was hit multiple times in the head. He died at a Chattanooga hospital. Howell's scheduled to be in court August 11th.

