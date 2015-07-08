UPDATE: Bite mark helps police spot suspect in robbery/home invasion case

UPDATE: The suspect of a robbery/home invasion case is behind bars.

Kevin Lawson, 30, was arrested Monday. East Ridge Police stopped an individual matching the description of the suspect and detained him until Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department were able to interview him.

He is charged with Especially Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Burglary and Cruelty to Animals.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Chattanooga homeowner is taking a bite out of crime, chewing part a man's ear off during a robbery in his own home, Tuesday. Police say this was definitely self-defense.

It happened around midnight, inside of a home on Viston Avenue. The victim was able to call 911 at one point but ultimately the suspect got away, leaving part of his ear behind.

The homeowner was seriously injured - he has scrapes, bruises, stitches, and staples. He also suffered a serious bite mark to his wrist during the attack, that may need surgery.

Channel 3 is protecting the homeowner's identity, but we can tell you the victim is a veteran - and he is a first responder paramedic. Thanks to the wound on his wrist, he's worried he may never be able to perform CPR again but he's more worried about this suspect still on the loose.

The homeowner bit off a piece of the robbery suspect's ear during an attack inside of his home, Tuesday. The missing piece of ear is about the size of a quarter. The victim tells us it was a full-blown fight to survive, a fight that started with a knock at the door.

"I heard a knock on the door, went to the door, looked out and saw a clean cut looking young guy.... a Tennessee boy wearing a camouflage pullover, hat and jeans," said the victim.

The man claimed he had car troubles. He asked to use the phone. The homeowner tells us he could see there was a car parked in the middle of the street with its hazard lights on. Police say the homeowner was hit over the head when he turned to grab his phone.

"All of a sudden I felt a whack and I looked back.... he was hitting me with a tire iron," said the victim. "Then all of a sudden a gun pulled up in his left hand."

They fought for several minutes until the homeowner broke free and ran to a back bedroom. He locked the door and called police but the suspect came after him, kicking the door down.

"He came at me again and hit me again with the tire iron," said the victim. " I took him to the floor."

The 20 year veteran put the suspect in a chokehold, that's when the suspect bit into his left wrist-- tearing into his tendons.

The homeowner bit back to break free.

"When I finally was able to break free I was running out the house, I spit his ear on the floor and kept running and I ran across the street into the darkness," said the victim.

The suspect got away with some cash. The victim tells us he now has staples in his head, stitches on his face, he may need surgery on his wrist and his dog was injured too. Police say the robber got away but shouldn't be hard to spot.

" He was seen getting into a blue Jeep Liberty, it was reported that the passenger taillight was out as well," said Sgt. Scott Bales. "If you see him call police immediately, be aware of your surroundings, what’s involved , who is there and don't try and approach him yourself."

"Call local P.D. please.... I want this man caught. I don't want him to hurt somebody else," said the victim.

The suspect is described as a 30-35 year old white male, about 5'9 in height, weighing around 150-160 pounds.

He has a scar on his left eyebrow and a chunk of his right ear missing. Police did recover the piece of the suspect's ear from the scene. Officials say it is being tested in the TBI lab for DNA, but that could take some time. If you know any information that could help find this suspect call Chattanooga Police.