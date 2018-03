BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has fired Police Commissioner Anthony Batts.



Rawlings-Blake announced the firing in a news release Wednesday afternoon. She said Deputy Police Commissioner Kevin Davis will become interim commissioner.



Rawlings did not give a reason, but the move comes amid a spike in the city's homicide rate.



Baltimore was rocked with civil unrest in April after black resident Freddie Gray died one week after suffering a critical spinal injury in police custody. Six police officers have been criminally charged in Gray's death.



Since the rioting stopped, the city has seen a sharp increase in violence, with 155 homicides this year, a 48 percent increase over the same period last year.

