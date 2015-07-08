Bledsoe crash victim found 2 days after wreck

MELVINE, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga's Erlanger Medical Center says a 65 year old Cumberland County woman is in fair condition after crashing her SUV late last month in northern Bledsoe County and waiting two days to be rescued.

Marcie Davey went off Highway 127 and down a sheer embankment Saturday, June 27 near the Bledsoe and Cumberland County line.

When she didn't return home, Cumberland County deputies began searching for her Monday.

Using the GPS system from Davey's vehicle, deputies were able to track and find her location, some 75 feet off the roadway and down a steep ravine just inside the Bledsoe County line.

Cumberland and Bledsoe County's rescue squads worked cooperatively to secure the vehicle and then remove Davey from her crumpled Ford Explorer.

Davey was reportedly suffering from dehydration and a back injury while trapped in her SUV, despite surviving for days in the steamy temperatures and the lack of food and water.

Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris confirmed the rescue but deferred comment on the crash, noting it was a Tennessee Highway Patrol investigation.

We're awaiting to hear back from the THP for comment.

Davey continues to recover from the ordeal, no word on when she may be released from the hospital.