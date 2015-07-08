50 years later: Local soldier killed in Vietnam added to memorial

More than five decades after his death, a Vietnam veteran's name has been added to a memorial at Chattanooga's Airport.



Sgt. Glenn Kelley died in Vietnam on February 10, 1965. He was born and raised in Chattanooga. He was married with one child at the time of his death.

Now, 50 years after his death, a local soldier killed in Vietnam gets the recognition he deserves.

Sgt. Kelley's name has been added to the Vietnam Conflict Memorial at Lovell Field.

"We would come out here and check it and stand out here and read all the names and it was never there," said his widowed wife, Elizabeth Kelley.

169 names were engraved into the monument in the late 1960's, honoring soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War.



Today there are 170 names..



Sgt. Glenn Kelley was killed just two days after landing in Vietnam.



For some reason, Kelley's name never made the monument.

"I have no idea. No idea why it was left off," Elizabeth said.



Elizabeth said she had almost given up hope, trying everything she could think of to get her husband's name added.



She was recently put in touch with the local chapter of Gold Star Wives of America, a group of local military widows, and with their help, Sgt. Kelley's name was finally added.



Kelley's daughter Glennett, named after her father, was only 17 months old at the time of his death.

"We'd look at other memorials and things on TV, just to know that my father is just as important," Glennett said.



For Elizabeth, her love story still isn't over. She carries with her pictures of her beloved husband and kept everything he ever gave her in their short, two years of marriage.

"He would send me a letter everyday and I would send him a letter," Elizabeth said, "I have every letter that he wrote me."

The two met as children and started dating in high school. After her husband's death, Elizabeth never re-married.

"And I just, couldn't find anyone to replace him. I had opportunities, but they would never replace him," Elizabeth said.

Once the Gold Star Wives organization got involved Sgt. Kelley's name was added to the monument in late July, at no cost to the family.