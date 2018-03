Peyton Manning and Gus Manning share a laugh during the Gus Manning Gate 16 presentation. Tennessee Athletics photo

When Oklahoma visits Neyland Stadium for the first time on Sept. 12, Gus Manning will attend his 442nd consecutive Tennessee home football game.

He will not, however, enter through Gate 16, the newly christened Gus Manning Gate.

“I go through the comp gate,’’ Gus said last week. “You have to have a ticket at Gate 16 and I’ve never bought a ticket.’’

Gus observes, possibly even celebrates, his 92nd birthday Wednesday. Monday night, he partook in his ritual card game with the usual suspects who include Bill Petty, Roger Beauchene and Rob Hardin.