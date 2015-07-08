UPDATE: New York Stock Exchange trading to resume after technical issue

UPDATE: Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was set to resume at midafternoon Wednesday after being halted by a technical issue. The NYSE took to Twitter to assure traders that the shutdown was not caused by a cyberattack.

NYSE President Thomas Farley told CNBC that the NYSE plans to open the market by 2:45 or 3 p.m. ET. He did not explain the nature of the technical issue.

Trading stopped around 11:30 a.m. ET.

Two U.S. officials told NBC News there was no indication the NYSE shutdown was related to the computer issue that temporarily grounded all United Airlines flights on Wednesday morning . They also said there was no indication of a cyberattack.

President Barack Obama was briefed on the NYSE problems and the White House and Treasury Department are watching the issues, an official told Reuters. The FBI said in a statement it would "monitor the situation" but "no further law enforcement action is need at this time." Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White in a statement said "we are in contact with the NYSE and are closely monitoring the situation."

Trader Mark Otto of J. Streicher & Co in New York told Reuters from the NYSE floor that the mood was calm despite the unexpected shutdown.

"It's under control. We're just waiting for word. There's no sign of panic at all," he said. "We're waiting to hear word on if there's going to be a reopening, and when it is or any more details."

The NYSE said all open orders would be canceled, according to Reuters. The issues seemed to be limited to the NYSE floor, and the exchange said it did not affect the NYSE Arca and NYSE Amex/Arca Options.

