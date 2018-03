A July 5 burglary at a Grundy County Church left a church congregation without sound equipment of musical instruments.

Sunday morning, the Community Harvest Church of God discovered someone had broken into their sanctuary and stolen their sound equipment and instruments.

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says that the agency responded to reports of a suspicious white Ford Ranger truck on Colony Road headed toward 20th Avenue North a few days before the burglary, but was unable to locate the vehicle.

The truck was hauling what appeared to be a guitar and amplifier.

Anyone having any information is urged to call GCSO Investigator Josh King or Deputy Phillip Hobbs at 931-692-3466.