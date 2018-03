The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus. UTC photo

UPDATE: The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will also offer insurance benefits to same-sex couples that are UTC employees eligible for insurance, according to Chuck Cantrell, UTC’s Associate Vice Chancellor, Communication and Marketing.

PREVIOUS STORY: The University of Tennessee will now offer benefits to same-sex couples in the wake of last month’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage nationwide, UT Chancellor Jimmy Cheek said Tuesday.

Cheek sent an email to faculty and staff Tuesday to share details of insurance benefits now available to married same-sex couples.

That letter marked a “welcome change,” said Donna Braquet, an associate professor and director of UT’s OUTreach: LGBT & Ally Resource Center.

“It’s very much a happy day,” she said.

