UPDATE: Man gets ear bitten off during home invasion

UPDATE: A home invasion suspect is missing part of his ear after the victim bit it off during a fight inside a residence Tuesday.

Chattanooga police say that a man got a knock on the door at his Viston Avenue home before midnight Tuesday when he was watching television. The man answered the door and the suspect said he had car trouble and asked to use the phone.

When the victim turned away to reach for his phone, he was struck in the head with an unknown object. The victim saw that the man had a gun. The man demanded the victim's wallet and any cash.

The pair fought and the victim was able to break free. The victim ran to a bedroom where he locked himself inside and called 911.

The attacker broke the door down. Another struggle ensued between the pair. The attacker bit the victim on the left arm. The victim bit back, ripping off part of the attacker's ear.

The victim broke free a second time with 911 on the line.

The suspect then took off in a SUV.

Police describe the suspect as:

Between 30 to 35 year old white male

5 feet, 9 inches tall

Scar on left eyebrow, major scar on left ankle as well as scars on both knuckles.

Suspect was last seen wearing a camo pullover, camo baseball cap, ripped jeans and gray shoes with no socks

Vehicle is a Blue Jeep Liberty that was last seen heading towards East Ridge on Spring Creek Road

Broken passenger side tail light

The victim was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Chattanooga police at 423-698-2525.