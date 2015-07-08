Univ. of Georgia sets new fundraising record at $144 million - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Univ. of Georgia sets new fundraising record at $144 million

ATHENS, GA (AP) - The University of Georgia has broken its record for gifts and pledges to the school.

University officials on Tuesday announced that gifts and new pledges added up to $144.2 million for the fiscal year ending June 30.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/1RkqJ7E) that UGA President Jere Morehead had predicted that the university would set a new fundraising record in his second year in office.

The $144.2 million is nearly $18 million more than last year's $126.4 million, an increase of about 14 percent. Until this year, that $126.4 million was the most money UGA had ever raised in a single year.

Kelly Kerner, vice president of UGA's Division of Development and Alumni Relations, said UGA this year also recorded the largest number of contributors ever - 63,784, up 12 percent over last year.

