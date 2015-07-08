Two U.S. officials told NBC News that there is no indication that the NYSE shutdown was related to the computer problems that temporarily grounded all United Airlines flight Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: New York Stock Exchange trading to resume after technical issue

UPDATE: United Airlines flights no longer grounded after after computer glitch

UPDATE: United Airlines flights are no longer grounded Wednesday morning after its computer system suffered a technical glitch, causing a ripple effect of heavy delays throughout major airports.

About 3,500 flights were being affected. The delays could reach 235 domestic and 138 international destinations.

"We experienced a network connectivity issue this morning," United confirmed in a statement after 9 a.m. "We are working to resolve this and apologize to our customers for any inconvenience."

The Federal Aviation Administration specifically blamed the ground stop on "automation issues."

The ground stop, however, was lifted around 9:20 a.m. for United's regional carriers, which can perform their own weight and balance checks.

Passengers at airports from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Washington, D.C., to Florida complained of system backups and long lines.

NBC Connecticut said United passengers without a hard copy of their boarding pass were not being allowed to check in at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, north of Hartford.

By ERIK ORTIZ and JANET SHAMLIAN, NBC News

(NBC News) - United Airlines grounded flights nationwide Wednesday morning after its computer system suffered a technical glitch, the Federal Aviation Administration said, causing a ripple effect of heavy delays throughout major airports.

Passengers at airports in Washington, D.C., Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Florida also complained of system backups.