Mocs' Helmets & Heels Event Set for July 24

CHATTANOOGA, TN (gomocs.com)-- Hey Mocs fans, the 2015 college football season will be here before you know it and the Chattanooga Mocs are getting everyone ready for kickoff. UTC has a preseason top-10 team and opens with a huge game against No. 7 Jacksonville State on Sept. 5 at Finley Stadium.

In preparation of this year’s opener, the Mocs are hosting the Helmets & Heels women’s football clinic on Friday, July 24. Ladies, we know you love your Mocs, so bring your Blue and Gold spirit and join us for an evening of fun and football.

Admission is $40 through pre-registration or at the door. UTC students, faculty and staff can get in for $25 per person. A link for preregistration is available here or at the top of the page.

All attendees receive an official Women's Clinic visor and FREE admission to the Times Free Press She expo for the first 50 who register. Door prizes and other awards will be distributed throughout the evening, and all proceeds benefit the Huesman’s Huddle program.

Entering its seventh year, Huesman's Huddle is a very popular allotment of tickets donated by Mocs fans, alumni and supporters that are used to provide free admission to home football games to underprivileged fans.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. to give participants a chance to mingle with other Mocs fans and coaches, as well as enjoy hors d’ oeuvres and beverages. The formal part of the night kicks-off at 6 p.m.

The clinic includes instruction from the coaching staff, both on the field and in the Finley Stadium Club. Prizes will be awarded for the Punt, Pass and Kick winner, as well as the best touchdown dance. Participants are encouraged to experience as many, or as few, of the on-field activities as they are comfortable.

Back again this year is a Chattanooga Football Tailgating Recipe Book. We need all participants to fill out the form at the top of the page with your best tailgating recipe. You do not have to attend the clinic to submit a recipe. We will compile the best submissions before the clinic and have the book ready for each of the participants.

We encourage you to wear casual attire along with tennis shoes to make sure you can have the best experience! Parking is available on the skybox side of the stadium, located on the corner of Carter and 20th streets.

For more information on the 2014 Chattanooga Mocs Women's Football Clinic, contact UTC Athletics Director of Marketing Geoff Wilcox at 423-425-2257 (geoffrey-wilcox@utc.edu).