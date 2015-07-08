Heat and humidity ramping up through the weekend

Good Wednesday. The average high is 90 degrees, and we will have no problem getting at least that high every day through the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure over the southeast will keep a warm, moist flow of air from the southwest streaming in. Today, we will get up to 93 with the heat index topping out between 93 and 98. We may see a stray storm or two, but it is not likely. Tonight will be muggy with an overnight low of 73.

Thursday will be even warmer as the high soars to 95. That will put the heat index at about 100 degrees during the heat of the day.

We will stay at about that level through the weekend. Each afternoon will have a high in the mid 90s and a heat index close to 100. We can also expect very little in the way of rain through the weekend as that high pressure stays in control.

The next best chance of widespread rainfall and at least some relief from the heat may not come until next Tuesday when we could see highs in the upper 80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Stay tuned.

Download the WRCB weather app for the 10 day forecast and the interactive radar for your smartphone or tablet.

David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 74

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 87

3pm... Humid, Stray Storm?, 93

6pm... Humid, Stray Storm, 90

9pm... Partly Cloudy, 85