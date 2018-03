(KING) One person died and four others were hurt Monday in a partial collapse of the Big 4 Ice Caves in Washington's Snoqualmie National Forest.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said the patients are a 35-year-old woman in satisfactory condition, a 35-year-old man in serious condition and a 25-year-old man in critical condition.

"They're all awake and alert, which is good news," said Gregg.

Their injuries ranged from head lacerations to leg fractures.

The ice caves are located about 70 miles northeast of Seattle.

Numerous signs warn people to stay away from the unstable and dangerous caves.

