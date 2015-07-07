Flag's fate rests with S.C. House

(NBC News) With a 36-to-3 vote, State Senators in South Carolina on Tuesday formally approved pulling down the Confederate flag that currently flies outside the capitol.

The controversial legislation now moves to the House, where it could face some resistance.

The Senate vote was accompanied by statements honoring a veteran senator lost in the massacre at Emanuel A.M.E. Church, Reverend Clementa Pinckney.

Pinckney was one of nine killed in the attack by Dylann Roof, a man police say is a white supremacist.

"You know Clem is smiling down on us, and you know as you see his seat there, he'd been very proud that the way this senate has responded," Senator Gerald Malloy said after the vote.

But not all of the members are proud. Three voted against the measure, including Senator Lee Bright.

"At the end of the day, we won't have changed anything. We will have taken people who respect their southern heritage, and we will have kicked them in the teeth," Senator Lee Bright argued.

The bill now moves to the House, where there are concerns it could be sidetracked by amendments.

