Subway's Jared target of child porn raid

(WTHR) Federal and state agents raided the Zionsville, Indiana home of Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday as part of a child pornography investigation.

Subway released the following statement shortly after noon:

"We are shocked about the news and believe it is related to a prior investigation of a former Jared Foundation employee. We are very concerned and will be monitoring the situation closely. We don't have any more details at this point."

An attorney for Fogle says his client is cooperating with authorities.

Attorney Ron Elberger released a statement several hours after the raid that says Fogle "has been cooperating, and continues to cooperate, with law enforcement in their investigation of unspecified charges, and looks forward to its conclusion."

The raid follows the April arrest of the Jared Foundation's former executive director, Russell Taylor, for child pornography.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children task force is the lead agency on the investigation. They removed electronics from the home, which were being analyzed inside a mobile forensics van in the home's driveway.

