A Murphy, North Carolina man is behind bars after threatening to shoot sheriff's deputies.

Matthew Blankenship, 39, was arrested over the weekend for communicating threats. Officials say Blankenship became upset when asked to stop smoking a cigarette near the Emergency Room entrance of Murphy Medical Center. He allegedly threatened to "shoot sheriff's deputies and blow them up."

The threat caused the hospital to be put on lockdown. Blankenship was later arrested after attempting to flee police. He's being held on a 500-dollar bond.