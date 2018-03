The woman accused of killing a man with a crowbar will spend the next 16 years behind bars.

Laura Lee Morgan pleaded guilty in Hamilton County Court Tuesday morning to manslaughter and robbery. Police say Morgan beat 73-year-old James Masingill to death with a crowbar back in 2013. Morgan, who is confined to a wheelchair, told investigators she acted in self-defense.

Morgan was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter and 6 for robbery.

