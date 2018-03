No injuries were reported in a house fire Tuesday morning in Chattanooga. It happened around 10:30 at a home on Duncan Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they noticed smoke coming from a bedroom on the second floor. One adult male was in the house at the time of the fire, but made it out safely.

Officials say the cause was likely caused by an electrical malfunction and has been ruled accidental.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.