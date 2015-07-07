The lone suspect in a robbery at a credit union in Chatsworth, GA has died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at the Comtrust Federal Credit Union. Law enforcement officials tell Channel 3 the suspect, a white male, went into the building and demanded money from a teller. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. When the suspect left, bank employees called 911. Several law enforcement agencies found the vehicle in Eton at the intersection of Hwy 411 and Hwy 286.

When they tried to stop the vehicle it took off west on Hwy 286. After a short pursuit a Georgia State trooper was able to end the chase with a P.I.T. maneuver. As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.