UPDATE: Generous donations added nearly 40 fans to help keep our neighbors cool during the hot summer months.

But the Salvation Army still needs you help with monetary donations or fan donations because there's always a big need in the community.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Salvation Army is in need of fans to distribute Friday to low income individuals and families affected by the heat. So far more than 300 families have received box fans and many more are on the waiting list.

If you or someone you know is in need of a fan, please call 423-756-1023. Those in need of a cool drink of water may visit our hydration station located at 800 McCallie Avenue. Passersby will be able to quench their thirst from 9 AM - 5 PM every day that the temperature exceeds 90 degrees.

Chattanooga residents may donate new box fans to the following Salvation Army locations: 822 McCallie Avenue, 2140 East 28th Street. Cleveland donations may be made at The Salvation Army located at 435 Inman Street.