A Signal Mountain man has been charged with solicitation to violate federal civil rights laws by burning down a mosque in Islamberg, a hamlet in Hancock, New York.

A federal grand jury in Knoxville returned a one--count indictment against 63-year old Robert Doggart.

According to court documents, Doggart planned an attack on Islamberg, a small settlement that is home to a large Muslim community. Doggart’s plans included burning a mosque, a school and a cafeteria in the community, and he solicited others to join in his plan through Facebook posts and in telephone conversations.

Doggart has been charged with one count of soliciting others to violate federal civil rights laws by intentionally defacing, damaging or destroying any religious property, because of the religious character of that property, or attempting to do so. If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.