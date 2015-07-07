NEW YORK (AP) — Lower Manhattan will be swirling with confetti as thousands attend a parade celebrating the win by U.S. women's soccer team at the Women's World Cup.

Team members will be on a float that will travel along the Canyon of Heroes, a stretch of Broadway where the nation's largest city has honored its legends. The U.S. squad defeated Japan 5-2 on Sunday in Canada to win its first World Cup since 1999.

The women were feted at a rally in Los Angeles this week and have been invited to the White House. All 23 members of the team — none of whom are from New York City, though four hail from nearby New Jersey — are expected to attend the parade.

The southern end of Broadway is the traditional spot for New York City ticker-tape parades. Most of the route is lined with tall office buildings on both sides, allowing workers to toss bits of paper onto the celebrants below.