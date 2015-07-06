KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A state lawmaker is calling for a refund of all but $10,000 of the $46,000 paid for development of a new Tennessee state logo.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/1LSrp0j ) Rep. Martin Daniel made the request in a letter sent last week to executives of GS&F, the Nashville advertising firm that developed the logo, with copies to Gov. Bill Haslam and state General Services Commissioner Bob Oglesby, whose department oversaw the firm's contract with the state.

In his letter, the Knoxville Republican said the company was "substantially over-compensated for its work on the project."

GS&F official Gregg Boling says the agency presented multiple concepts and stands behind its work. Haslam spokesman Dave Smith says the governor's office is aware of Daniel's concerns.

The square logo featuring the white letters TN on a red field above a blue bar has drawn criticism for its price tag and for being simplistic.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com