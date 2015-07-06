State Rep. Martin Daniel, citing personal business experience in developing “hundreds” of advertising designs over many years, is calling for a refund of all but $10,000 of the $46,000 paid for development of a new Tennessee state logo.

The Knoxville Republican made the request in a letter sent last week to executives of GS&F, the Nashville advertising firm that developed the logo, with copies to Gov. Bill Haslam and state General Services Commissioner Bob Oglesby, whose department oversaw the firm’s contract with the state.

As the owner and operator of outdoor advertising businesses for 23 years, Daniel wrote, he has “developed hundreds of outdoor advertising designs and numerous logos for my firm and others.” Further, Daniel said that in his successful political effort last year to defeat former Rep. Steve Hall, Daniel said, he also “worked with graphic designers to develop at least two logos for my campaign and several other advertising designs, with dozens of design concepts considered along the way.”

After examining all the documents involved in the contract and conferring with General Services department officials, Daniel said it appears the firm was obliged to produce five “initial concepts” for state review, but actually only produced the one that was finally approved — the letters TN in white over a red background in a square with blue and white lines beneath.