RECALL: Pet food maker Stella & Chewy's recalls some products
NEW YORK (AP) - Pet food maker Stella & Chewy's is recalling some of its products because a routine test found Listeria in a sample of its chicken freeze-dried dinner patties for dogs.
Listeria can cause serious illness and even death in children, the frail and the elderly. Healthy people may suffer flu-like symptoms, such as high fever, headache, nausea and diarrhea.
The Milwaukee-based company said there have been no reported pet or human illnesses.
A complete list of recalled products can be found at: http://www.stellaandchewys.com/stella-chewys-recall-notice/
Consumers can look at the lot numbers and UPC codes on their pet food to determine if their pet food is part of the recall. If they do have pet food that is part of the recall they can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or should dispose of it.
The recalled items include some batches of the following:
- Carnivore Crunch - Chicken Recipe
- Carnivore Crunch - Turkey Recipe
- Freeze-Dried Chewy's Chicken Dinner for Dogs
- Freeze-Dried Chick, Chick, Chicken Dinner for Cats
- Freeze-Dried Tantalizing Turkey Meal Mixers
- Freeze-Dried Tummy Ticklin' Turkey Dinner for Cats
- Freeze-Dried Salmon & Chicken Dinner for Cats
- Frozen Duck Duck Goose Dinner Morsels for Dogs
- Frozen Chewy's Chicken Dinner Morsels for Dogs
- Frozen Surf 'N Turf Dinner Patties for Dogs
- Frozen Chewy's Chicken Dinner Patties for Dogs
