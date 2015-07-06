News
At least one car overturned in Rhea Co. crash
Authorities in Rhea County were called to a traffic crash involving two cars near Highway 302 and Smyrna Road.Dispatchers tell Channel 3 that no one reported injuries.
Monday, July 6th 2015, 6:06 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, July 6th 2015, 6:06 am EDT
Authorities in Rhea County were called to a traffic crash involving two cars near Highway 302 and Smyrna Road.
First responders were called around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
At least one of the vehicles overturned and landed in a nearby ditch.
Dispatchers tell Channel 3 that no one reported injuries. An hour later, the roadway was already cleared.