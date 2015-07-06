Good Monday. Our weather pattern is shifting from cloudy with showers and storms to warm and humid with only a spotty storm or two in the afternoon.

For today, look for some patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies starting out. By this afternoon, skies will clear a bit and the high will reach about 90 degrees. During the late afternoon and early evening some of you MAY get an isolated storm or two, but the rain chance today is only 20%. For the most part, we will be seasonably warm and humid and that will be about it.

A low moving close from the west may stir things up enough on Tuesday to produce a few more widely scattered afternoon storms, but the rain chance only increases to 30% for Tuesday afternoon as the high gets up to 91.

Wednesday through the rest of the week will see temperatures of 93 or 94 degrees in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies and only a few spotty storms here and there.

The weekend looks about the same. We will climb to 93 Saturday and 91 on Sunday. Both days will only sport a small chance for any rain.

David Karnes

MONDAY

8am... Patchy Fog / Mostly Cloudy, 71

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 83

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 90

6pm... Isolated Storm, 87