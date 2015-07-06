DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the rain-delayed Sprint Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, which ended at 2:41 a.m. with a horrific last-lap accident.



The outcome wasn't in doubt as Earnhardt dominated the race. But as the pack of cars chased him on a two-lap overtime sprint to the finish, contact in traffic sent Austin Dillon's car flying upside down into the fence.



The car tore down a section of fencing and Dillon sailed back onto the track. His mangled car landed on its roof and Casey Mears' crew members raced to Dillon to pull him from the wreckage.



The crew members quickly waived to alert that Dillon was fine, and the driver ultimately climbed from the car and raised his arms in the air.