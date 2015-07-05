DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - As rain delayed his final race at Daytona International Speedway, four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon was showered with cheers during driver introductions Sunday.



Speedway officials handed out thousands of placards commemorating Gordon's milestones at Daytona, dating to his victory in a Daytona 500 qualifying race in 1993. By the time he was introduced in front of the grandstands near Turn 1 more than two decades later, many of those cards were soggy from the rain.



That didn't dampen the enthusiasm of some fans as Gordon walked on stage without an umbrella. Rain-soaked fans cheered while waving the commemorative cards.



Gordon, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, announced in January that he will retire from fill-time racing and become part of Fox's broadcasting crew in 2016.