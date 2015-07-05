Carson Camp, former Dunlap mayor, says the Confederate flag is under attack.

“It's wrong on all reasons, it's just insanity. I equal it to ISIS trying to remove all the Christian symbols over in Iraq,” said Carson Camp, Historian.

He fears it won't be in stores or in public places much longer, so he has a plan is to put the flag on top of Fredonia Mountain for everyone to see.

“I'm going to take that side of the mountain over there and build a 500 feet long, by 300 feet long, Confederate battle flag,” Camp says.

The flag, which will nearly stretch two football fields, will be built with local materials, by Camp's neighbors.

“We are going to lay it out of mountain stone, we're going to remove the trees, and just put it up there where everybody will get a chance to see it ,’ Camp says.

Camp says he knows not everyone will approve.

“They aren't going to make me take it down, because it's going to be on my property,” Camp says.

A piece of history that Camp says isn’t a symbol of racism.

“I take it a slap in the face that they are using cultural Ebola to stigmatize a flag, and remove all vestiges of the Confederacy,” said Camp.

Camp has the backing of his community.

“I support his decision to put it up there, and I applaud his efforts,” said Jamie Stewart, Dunlap resident.

Chattanooga NAACP President Elenora Woods says a lot of hate is associated with the flag. She says its best kept in museums, but wishes those on both sides of the debate could reach common ground.

“What would Jesus do? We are going to continue to pray for our country, we are going to continue to pray for all those that are for or against this flag, that God will speak to their hearts and a change will come over them,” said Elenora Woods, President, Chattanooga NAACP.

Camp says his plan is in stone and will soon get underway.

“We are going to start arranging them, just like building a rock mosaic wall on the side of that mountain,” Camp says.