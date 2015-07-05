CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- As Chattanooga FC readies for the NPSL post-season Friday night at Finley Stadium, it's very unlikely the "boys in blue" need a primer for the first round opponent.

Fresh off after Saturday night's 2-0 win over Nashville FC to lock up first place and top seed in the Southeast Division, the team learned they'll experience more deja vu, as they'll host Nashville again Friday night.

It will be the third meeting for both teams in a span of just four weeks.

Chattanooga besting Nashville twice by the same 2 nil score in both contests.

But CFC midfielder Matt Aldred and goalkeeper Greg Hartley say beating the same team for a third time won't be easy.

" They're a great side, I know they got fast players and are going to come at us because, you know, the playoffs are dependent on them as well because they had to win to secure a higher spot," said Hartley after Saturday night's win. "But when we played at their place, it was exactly the same, they came at us, we came at them and I think it shows for a great game."

" They're a good side, they got some good players," concurs Aldred. " But you know, we were ok tonight, we won two nil, we won two nil at their place so the confidence is with us , the crowd is with us , everything is with us we just got to keep it going, working hard and get the win."