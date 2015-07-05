CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- There are a couple of reasons behind the Chattanooga Lookouts second-half slide.

Call it the unintended dividends of winning the Southern League's Northern Division title for the first-half of the 2015 season.

Sunday, as the Lookouts (1-7) enter their second contest of the five game series in Jacksonville against the Suns, a number of Lookouts who helped the squad in the first half of the season have moved up in the Minnesota Twins' farm system.

First it was Lookouts center fielder Byron Buxton and third baseman Miguel Sano, both of whom are in Minneapolis now.

But before Saturday's series opener against the Suns, the Twins called up infielder Jorge Polanco and pitcher Jose Berrios, promoting both players to Rochester, New York.

Polanco, celebrating his 22nd birthday in Rochester as the Red Wings lost to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-2. Polanco went 1 for 4 with a double in the losing effort.

Both Berrios and Polanco were two of eight Lookouts named to the Southern League's All-Star team.