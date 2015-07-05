News
McKamey has lighter intake of animals over holiday weekend
The McKamey Animal Center had only six animals brought into the shelter due to fireworks.
Sunday, July 5th 2015, 1:16 pm EDT by
Jamie Lampman, the McKamey Animal Center Executive Director tells Channel 3 the animals came in during the late hours Saturday night.
Lampman tells Channel 3 that normally , that no injuries to animals were reported on Saturday night.