NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Only one in four students participating in a college scholarship program have completed the volunteer work needed to remain eligible.

If students in the Tennessee Promise program don't complete and submit their hours by Aug. 1, they will no longer be eligible for the scholarship program. It offers new high school graduates a tuition-free ticket to community and technical colleges.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/1LOZXQY ) that the approaching deadline has triggered "a campaign of constant communication" from officials, says Mike Krause, executive director of Tennessee Promise.

Krause says he and his staff are flooding the more than 31,500 eligible students with text messages and emails encouraging them to finish the community service.

