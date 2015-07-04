NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators have signed free-agent forward Cody Bass to a one-year, two-way contract.



Under terms of the deal announced Saturday, Bass' contract will be worth $575,000 when he's in the NHL and $125,000 when he's in the American Hockey League.



The 28-year-old Bass has played 49 career NHL games with the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets since the 2007-08 season. The 6-foot, 202-pound center has two goals and three assists.



Bass had six goals and eight assists for the AHL's Rockford IceHogs this past season. He has spent the majority of the last eight seasons in the AHL with Binghamton, Springfield and Rockford.