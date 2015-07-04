ATLANTA (AP) - A new study finds teachers and state workers in Georgia are paying more for their health care than others covered by public-sector insurance plans.

The report shows Georgia's state employees and teachers are paying more in out-of-pocket costs, including payroll deductions, than colleagues in surrounding states and those on the University System's health insurance plan.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports the study was commissioned by Georgia's Department of Community Health. It has been sent to Gov. Nathan Deal and state lawmakers.

Analysts suggested several ways to cut costs, including some methods now in place. For example, the report suggested Georgia could lower costs using wellness incentives, telemedicine and creating health clinics.

It also suggested the state government could contribute more money toward the health plan so its employees could pay less.

