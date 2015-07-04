ATLANTA (AP) - Health care professionals are asking Georgians who are using firecrackers to celebrate the Fourth of July to be cautious around veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder.

Psychologist Corissa Callahan works with veterans at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta and tells WABE-FM (http://bit.ly/1RWscMi ) firecrackers are one of the biggest triggers of PTSD symptoms in veterans. Callahan says the unexpected sounds can cause flashbacks to combat and provoke anxiety in veterans with PTSD.

Callahan says neighbors letting veterans with PTSD know in advance about plans to light firecrackers can help avoid unintentionally provoking flashbacks.

The Georgia Department of Veterans Service says roughly 752,000 veterans live in the state.