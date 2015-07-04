UPDATE: I-24 westbound has re-opened after a traffic crash involving an 18-wheeler at the Interstate 24/U.S. 27 split in the westbound lanes shut down I-24.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga police department is on the scene of a traffic crash involving an 18-wheeler at the Interstate 24/U.S. 27 split in the westbound lanes.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. Officials say I-24 westbound is currently shut down due to a fuel spill from the crash.

Emergency crews are working to clear the roadway at this time. Traffic is being diverted down the Market St./ Williams St. exit ramp. Minor injuries have been reported.

Officials are asking all drivers to please find alternate routes and avoid this area as it will be closed until crews are able to clear the roadway.