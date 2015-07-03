CHATTANOOGA, TN (lookouts.com) -- The Chattanooga Lookouts (44-31) dropped both game one, 3-1, and game two, 6-1, of Friday's doubleheader against the Birmingham Barons (38-38) in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,371. This was the largest crowd of the year for Chattanooga and their first sell out of 2015.

Chattanooga fell behind three runs quickly in game one and could not recover. Danny Hayes smacked in the first two runs of the day and then Rob Brantly plated Hayes with a double.

Starting pitcher David Hurlbut stopped the bleeding there for the Lookouts and finished the day only allowing those three runs in five innings. New Lookouts pitcher Alex Muren came on to pitch in the sixth and threw two scoreless innings.

In the seventh the team scored their only run of the game on a Jorge Polanco RBI single with the bases loaded.

Game two featured a familiar scene as the Barons again scored three runs in the first frame. The Lookouts offense got a spark in the third inning on a double by Max Kepler. Adam Brett Walker II then drove in the league's leader in average on a single. Alex Wimmers started the game and earned the loss after surrendering four runs in five innings.

Tomorrow, the Lookouts head to Jacksonville to take on the Suns for a five-game series. LHP Brett Lee (0-1, 5.16) is on the hill for Chattanooga and will face off against RHP Trevor Williams (3-4, 4.64)