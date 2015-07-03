By PHILLIP LUCAS

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Emergency responders are planning an increased presence at the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta and more than 100 other events throughout the state during the holiday weekend.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Butterworth says the agency is working with local, state and federal officials to monitor potential security threats during Fourth of July weekend.

The Peachtree Road Race is expected to feature roughly 60,000 participants and organizers have said it's the largest 10K in the world. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials have said they're expecting more than 327,000 passengers during the holiday travel period.

Uniformed and plainclothes officers are expected to be at the race, other holiday events and the Atlanta airport this weekend.

Butterworth has said no direct threats toward any local events or facilities have been identified.