An East Ridge man is being held on a $1,000,000 bond in connection to a long list of crimes against children.

Michael Mayweather, 30, was arrested Thursday and booked at the Hamilton County Jail.

According to police records, Mayweather is accused of abusing two children over several months.

Mayweather is charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of rape, two counts of violations of order of protection and one count of aggravated sexual battery.